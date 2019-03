Chicago (CBS) — Anteria Charles, 15, has been reported missing from the South Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

She is missing from the 5300 block of West Washington Boulevard and was last seen March 20.

She is described as 4 feet 11 inches, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives SVU at 312-744-8266.