CHICAGO (CBS)– One person died and four others were injured during a shooting in East Garfield Park early Sunday morning.

According to police, the victims were standing on s sidewalk when a male offender approached them on foot and fired shots in the 500 block of N. Hamlin Avenue.

A 22-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased.

The other victims include two 25-year-old males, a 27-year-old female and a third male. Three victims were transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and two were transported to Stroger Hospital.

Two of the victims remain in serious condition.