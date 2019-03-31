Chicago (CBS) — It’s the last weekend before Election Day, and Chicago’s mayoral candidates are making a final push to rally voters.

Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot both spent part of their Sundays at churches.

“We’ve got to invest in our neighborhood public schools,” Preckwinkle said at Greater Harvest Baptist Church in Bronzeville.

Preckwinkle framed herself as an experienced candidate, focused on police reform, affordable housing and public schools.

“In our privileged neighborhoods, we have high performing schools and in much of the South and West sides, we have under-resourced schools that are struggling,” Preckwinkle said.

A survey for Crain’s Chicago Business released Monday showed 29 percent of voters were undecided.

One congregant at Greater Rock Missionary Baptist Church on the West Side said she was undecided going into church, but Preckwinkle’s speech won her over.

Two others in the church, Willis Jones and Joyna Robertson, both said the speech did not sway them one way or the other.

“I really don’t know who I want to vote for at this point,” Jones said.

“Right now, I’m still undecided,” Robertson said.

Lightfoot spent her morning at South Point Missionary Baptist Church and Westpoint Baptist with Willie Wilson.

She then spoke to supporters in South Shore, saying “the broken and corrupt political machine has failed us.”

The Crain’s poll showed Lightfoot with a 36-point lead. Sunday, she said a win by any amount will earn her a mandate for reform.

“I think the mandate is to clean up city government, to make it much more responsive to people, make it much more transparent and accountable,” Lightfoot said. “And just to be honest about the challenges and then involve people into the conversation.”

Lightfoot traveled as far south as Beverly Sunday, where she spoke to voters at a pub alongside Alderman Matt O’Shea.

More than 10,800 people voted early on Saturday — the highest single-day total in the runoffs so far this year.