



Two CFD firefighters have been injured with a mayday call at a fire but both are alert with non life threatening injuries at Stroger. CFD will update media at Stroger in about 45 min — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 1, 2019

The Chicago Fire Department has reported that two firefighters were injured in an East Garfield Park fire Sunday night.

CFD said the firefighters were taken to Stroger Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.