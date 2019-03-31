(Credit: Thinkstock)
Chicago (CBS) — The Chicago Fire Department has reported that two firefighters were injured in an East Garfield Park fire Sunday night.
Two CFD firefighters have been injured with a mayday call at a fire but both are alert with non life threatening injuries at Stroger. CFD will update media at Stroger in about 45 min
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 1, 2019
CFD said the firefighters were taken to Stroger Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
