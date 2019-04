CHICAGO (CBS)– Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended between Harlem Avenue and Addison Street, according to CTA officials.

CTA officials said Blue Line trains are standing at Montrose due to an “unauthorized” person on the tracks.”

[Service Disruption] Blue Line service has been temp susp btwn Harlem (O'Hare Branch) and Addison due to a med emerg on trks. Shuttle bus avail between Harlem (O'Hare) and Addison. More: https://t.co/oJocAOOp0z — cta (@cta) April 1, 2019

Shuttle busses are available and the CTA recommends considering alternative rail lines or busses.