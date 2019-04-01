CHICAGO (CBS) — Dive teams will return to the DuPage River on Monday to resume their search for two people who disappeared near the dam in Shorewood.

DuPage County Forest Preserve District Police said a witness saw a male in distress in the water, and a woman go in after him just before 6 p.m. Sunday at Hammel Woods. Both likely were caught in the extreme undercurrent of the nearby dam.

An arriving deputy saw two people go under the water, and never resurface. It’s unclear why they were in the water without a boat.

At least half a dozen departments and around 50 first responders lined the banks of the river for hours Sunday evening to search for the pair. Dive teams used inflatable rafts to search the water, and a helicopter searched from the air.

Neighbors said it’s common to see people in the water at Hammel Woods, but the cold temperature on Sunday would have made going in the river dangerous.

“A lot of times, in the summer, kids go in there with their little boats and their kayaks and stuff, but I don’t know. To go in today on such a cold day, and the water is like 30 degrees and under, I don’t know what they were thinking,” Gina Knapkiewicz said.

The search was called off Sunday night, and crews planned to return to the river Monday morning to resume a recovery effort.