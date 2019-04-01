CHICAGO (CBS) — An Indiana man appeared in court Monday after allegedly posting a threat to kill President Donald Trump on social media.

Steffon Gonzalez, of Hobart, is charged with felony intimidation.

According to court records the 20-year-old showed himself with two handguns and allegedly posted, “Standing outside with my 22 long rifle ready to kill Trump I will be on the news.”

That prompted Secret Service agents to arrive at Gonzalez’s home.

He contends other people had access to his room at his mother’s house where he lives.