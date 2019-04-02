



A long-term incumbent and a newcomer with a strong political ties battled for the 30th ward and Ariel Reboyras passed Jessica Gutierrez to be the next alderman for the North Side ward.

With 100 percent of the vote in, Reboyras took the seat with a 296-vote lead.

In February, the race went into a runoff with only 31 votes separating the two according to Ballotpedia. Reboyras received 47.9 percent of the vote and Gutierrez got 47.5 percent of the vote.

Gutierrez is the daughter of former Illinois U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez, who surprised just about everyone when, in 2017, he announced his retirement after 24 years in Congress. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia ran and won Gutierrez’s seat in 2018.

Chicago’s 30th ward includes sections of Irving Park, Portage Park and Belmont Cragin.

The race had the candidates accusing each other of being part of the status quo. According to the Illinois Politico Playbook piece Reboyras, a longtime ally of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, was accused of being a “machine politician.” But Gutierrez received more than $70,000 from a PAC “overseen by her father and created to address immigration issues.”