LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified a body found along Lake Michigan in southwestern Michigan as that of a Chicago woman.

The Berrien County sheriff’s office identified the woman as Eddisa Concepcion Herrera, who went missing after jumping in Lake Michigan at the North Avenue Beach in Chicago Dec. 21, 2018.

Authorities say a person walking along the water Sunday found the body that washed up in Lake Township, near Warren Dunes State Park and about 20 miles northeast of the state’s border with Indiana.

The sheriff’s office says Herrera’s cause of death has been determined to be an accidental drowning.

