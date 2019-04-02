CHICAGO (CBS)– A man faces charges after he was found hiding in a Franklin Park church basement with multiple firearms.

Police responded to the St. Gertrude Church, 9613 Schiller Blvd, after family members called for an individual in need of a well-being check. Officers found a man hiding in a closet of the church basement with three firearms in his waist band.

When the man made a movement toward his waist, officers deployed a taser.

The man was identified as James Orwick, 28, from South Dakota, according to police. Orwick was transported to the police station and officers discovered he traveled to Hoffman Estates, where he left his pickup truck, and then to Franklin Park.

Police located two additional weapons in his pickup truck.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges against Orwick with three counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon, two counts of Felony Resisting a Peace Officer and one count Felony Criminal Damage to Property a class 4 felony, according to Police.

“It is not clear exactly what Orwick’s plans were on this day, but we believe from his text messages and social media messaging Mr. Orwick may have been a danger to our community and himself,” Franklin Park Police Director Michael Witz stated in a press release. “Because of our officers quick and decisive actions, we believe that a major tragedy was prevented.”