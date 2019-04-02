CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old boy reported missing from the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Monday.

Marvin Kizer was reported missing from the 3900 block of West Washington Boulevard. He was last seen on Monday.

Police did not provide any information on the circumstances, and said a description of the clothing he was wearing at the time was not available.

Marvin is a 5-foot-1, 115-pound African American boy, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him should call Area North Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-744-8266.