CHICAGO (CBS)–A 15-year-old boy is missing from Chicago’s West Town neighborhood, police said.

Xavier Garcia was last seen March 29 on Chicago’s West Side near West Adams Street and South Western Avenue.

Garcia is hispanic and is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

He was wearing a puffy navy blue-colored coat, a grey button-down shirt, navy blue pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at 312-744-8266.