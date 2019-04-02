CHICAGO (CBS) — The polls are open for Chicago’s runoff elections, and aside from the historic mayor’s race, 15 aldermanic seats and the city treasurer’s office are up for grabs today.

A Crain’s Chicago poll last week showed 29 percent of voters remained undecided in the mayor’s race, leaving a lot of Chicagoans with open minds in the race.

So far, almost 123,000 people have cast their ballots for the runoffs, compared to 125,000 who voted early before the first round of the election in February.

No matter who wins the race for mayor, the winner will make history. Either Lori Lightfoot or Toni Preckwinkle will become Chicago’s first black woman mayor. Lightfoot also would be the first openly homosexual mayor in Chicago.

Two of the biggest issues facing the candidates are crime and police reform. Preckwinkle has called for a change in leadership at the Chicago Police Department, while Lightfoot has said she wants to look at violence as a public health crisis.

Both candidates have spent the last several weeks making their voices heard across the city.

“We have to remember the necessity of hope. That is what binds us together as Chicagoans; no matter what neighborhood, no matter what zip code, no matter what brought us to this great city,” Lightfoot said.

“I’ve worked very hard to transform communities and institutions; and that’s not talk, it’s action. Change is action, not just words on a podium, and that’s what I’ve done my whole life,” Preckwinkle said.

Unlike during early voting, on Tuesday you can only vote at the polling place assigned to your specific address.

If you aren’t registered to vote, you can still register today and then cast your ballot. You’ll need two forms of ID, including one with your current address.

Polls will stay open until 7 p.m.