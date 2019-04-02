



A man convicted in the September 2013 murder of a Wheaton woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The body of Linda Valez, 39, was found in Panfish Park in Glen Ellyn. The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office said she had been stabbed 39 times and her body was left in a shallow grave in a grassy area in the park.

Myron D. Ester, 50, was convicted of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.

Valez had visited the Park with Ester the night she was murdered, prosecutors said.

The two started arguing and Ester began stabbing Valez multiple times in the head, neck and torso.

Ester was arrested five days later and has been held in jail without bond since then, according to prosecutors.