CHICAGO (CBS) — On the walls in the mayor’s office are some of the most politically powerful faces in Chicago’s history — 45 mayors interim, acting or elected, in all, dating back to 1837.

But some things aren’t labeled.

“They’re all mostly men,” said one voter.

“They’re all white,” said another.

“Well, you got Harold Washington there,” another voter said.

Washington, the city’s first African American mayor, is one of a handful of exceptions. The mayor he followed, Jayne Burn, was the city’s first female mayor.

Tuesday Chicago will get its second female mayor and first African American female mayor.

While the vote may be momentous, turnout so far is not.

The youth vote is a point of polling concern. While there were still hours left the University of Illinois at Chicago campus polling location had served less than 50 people at around 2 p.m.

“That’s ridiculous, and it hurts me to hear it,” said one young voter.

Turnout was about 23 percent at 5 p.m. As far as the youth vote, more than 49,000 cast ballots. Of 35 to 65-year-old, more than 200,000 voted. More than 115,000 people 65 and older voted.

Polls are expected to close at 7 p.m.