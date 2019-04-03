CHICAGO (CBS)– An Amtrak train struck a truck, killing a worker in Lemont just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The person who was struck by the train works for a private company and was surveying the land at the time of the incident, according to the Lemont Fire Department. The crew work was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lemont fire officials said the train tracks cross a gravel road leading to a dead end. Officials said two private companies cross the tracks, but no residents in the rural area use the track crossing. There are no gates in front of the tracks, just a sign.

Amtrak inbound train 300 was traveling from St. Louis.

Cook County officials are investigating this incident.