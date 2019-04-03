CHICAGO (CBS) — A day after the election, two aldermanic races are still too close to call.
In the North Side’s 33rd Ward, incumbent Deb Mell is virtually tied with challenger Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez. Only about 60 votes separated the race as of Wednesday evening, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.
The other too-close-to-call race is playing out in Uptown, in the city’s 46th Ward, where two-term incumbent James Cappelman leads challenger Marianne Lalonde by about 20 votes.