CHICAGO (CBS)– A Lombard woman pleaded guilty to murdering her mother in 2018, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Stephanie Defalco, 29, appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded guilty to one court of First Degree Murder.

In March of 2018, Lombard police officers responded to a call at 197 Grace Street and found Judith DeFalco, 61, deceased.

Throughout the investigation, police learned an argument between Judith and her daughter Stephanie became physical. Officials said Stephanie strangled her mother to death and then stole her mother’s phone jewlery and car before fleeing the scene.

Stephanie was taken into custody the following day.