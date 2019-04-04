PITZEN CASEHoax: Man With Long Criminal Record Made Up Timmothy Pitzen Story | What We Know About Brian Rini | Timeline Of Mystery
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By Ryan Baker
Filed Under:Auburn, Bruce Pearl, Final Four, Illini basketball, Jimmy Collina, NCAA, UIC

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bruce Pearl has made it to college basketball’s biggest stage, leading Auburn to its first-ever Final Four.

To still-bitter Illini fans, Pearl is the poster boy for the seedy underbelly of the sport.

30 years ago retired UIC head coach Jimmy Collins was Lou Henson’s top recruiter at Illinois.

Pearl was an assistant at Iowa.

During a secretly recorded phone conversation, Pearl coerced Simeon high school star Deon Thomas to say that Collins offered him cash and a car to come to Champaign.

It lead to a costly NCAA Investigation for the Illini, but Collins was eventually cleared of the false accusation.

Ironically, Pearl was later fired at Tennessee for breaking the rules.

Ryan Baker sat down with Coach Collins to see if he continues to hold a grudge.