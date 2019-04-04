Chicago (CBS) — The visitation for an Illinois State Trooper killed by a wrong-way driver on the Tri-State Tollway over the weekend was held Thursday.

Friends, family and colleagues are paying their respects to Trooper Gerald Ellis.

An honor guard carried his flag-draped casket into the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts in Grayslake Thursday morning. Visitation continues until 8 p.m.

Trooper Ellis’ funeral will take place Friday at 10 a.m. at the same location. The service will be followed by a private burial.