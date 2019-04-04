CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for Danny Spretnjak of Highland, Indiana.

Spretnjak, 33, was last seen arriving at O’Hare International Airport Terminal 1 at 1 p.m. Wednesday, police say.

He was expected to take the Tri-State commercial bus from the O’Hare bus shuttle center back to his home in Highland but never arrived.

Spretnjak is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Chicago Police Department’s Area 3 Special Victims Unit at (312)744-8266 or Commander Detective Ralph Potesta of the Highland, Indiana, Police department at (219)828-3184.