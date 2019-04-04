



Chicago police seized nearly $3.2 million worth of cocaine and $93,050 worth of heroin Tuesday from a residence in Chicago’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Narcotics officers seized 2,647 grams of heroin and 26,000 grams of cocaine during the search, which was executed around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 5200 block of West Grand Avenue. Police also allegedly found two guns and more than $10,000 in cash in the home.

Fernando Reyes, 42, was charged with one felony count of manufacturing or delivering more than 900 grams of heroin.

Reyes arrived at the residence as authorities were conducting the search, according to police.

He was arrested without incident and was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.