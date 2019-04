Chicago (CBS) — A new bill aimed at giving newborn babies money to start college savings accounts has some politicians shaking their heads in Springfield.

State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, a Republican, told WBBM Radio that the bill is a publicity stunt and a way for Treasurer Michael Frerichs to get his name out.

Meanwhile, Rep. Robyn Gabel, a Democrat and one of the sponsors for the bill, says it gets families to start thinking about college.