CHICAGO (CBS)–Illinois is among six states suing the U.S. Department of Agriculture over claims officials weakened nutritional standards for school lunches.

The lawsuit is in response to a 2018 USDA rule that changed nutrition standards set in 2012, which restricted sodium and increased whole grain levels in meals served in schools.

In the lawsuit, the states allege the USDA violated federal law by not allowing for public comment ahead of the rule change, and that the change was “arbitrary and capricious.”