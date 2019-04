CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police have released images of a sedan that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the Chatham neighborhood on March 29.

A pedestrian was fatally hit by the car seen in surveillance images on the 14 block of West 87th Street around 8 p.m.

The driver of a dark-colored, four-door sedan that struck the person fled westbound, police said.

The vehicle has possible front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.