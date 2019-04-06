Chicago (CBS) — Cook County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for slashing more than 350 tires around Chicago.

The damage has occurred at 10 different AutoZone stores, with the majority at a location in Humboldt Park.

Tires were slashed at the following locations:

3500 block of West Grand Avenue – 202 tires slashed

2500 block of West Touhy Avenue – 43 tires slashed

3300 block of South Archer Avenue – 24 tires slashed

5600 block of West Diversey Avenue – 16 tires slashed

8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue – 12 tires slashed

4900 block of South Kedzie Avenue – 12 tires slashed

6500 block of West Irving Park Road – 12 tires slashed

2200 block of West Western Avenue – 12 tires slashed

5400 block of West Madison Street – 12 tires slashed

6100 block of South Pulaski Road – 12 tires slashed

The crimes have caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Cook County Crime Stoppers advise people to park in highly visible areas, be observant of their surroundings when entering and exiting their vehicles, inspect their vehicles for damage before leaving the store’s premises and contact the authorities if they observe suspicious activity.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-535-7867 and leave an anonymous tip. Callers do not need to provide their name. They will be given a code number.

Crime Stoppers remind the public not to attempt to apprehend suspects as they are considered armed and dangerous.