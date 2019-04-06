Chicago (CBS) — Kim Foxx has taken a lot of heat since her office dropped charges against Jussie Smollet, but the Cook County state’s attorney received a public show of support at Rainbow PUSH Coalition Saturday.

Fiery allegations were launched against law enforcement in the already controversial saga ignited by actor Jussie Smollett more than nine weeks ago.

Saturday, Congressman Bobby Rush was among supporters of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

“The FOP is the sworn enemy of black people,” Rush said. “They want to keep African Americans in total disarray.”

Foxx is under fire after her office recently dropped all charges against Smollett.

Investigators are adamant the actor lied about being the victim of a homophobic and racist attack downtown, wasting tens of thousands of dollars in police overtime.

Members of the Fraternal Order of Police are demanding Foxx resign.

An all-white group of officers said the state’s attorney’s decision making is not tough enough on crime.

“What she’s doing is enabling the offenders,” Steven Stelter said. “The bad guys are not being held accountable.”

The FOP not only calls Rush’s statements “inflammatory” and “untrue” but president Kevin Graham also said over the phone Rush and others “should be ashamed”. He’s demanding an apology.

Back at Rainbow PUSH, Foxx promised to remain professional in her relationship with men and women in blue.

“I have never, will never speak ill of our partners in this work,” Foxx said.

The she turned to another rumor swirling that white nationalists were among protesters calling for her to quit earlier this week.

“The notion that in a conversation about criminal justice and in a conversation that affects all of us, all communities, that the injection of white nationalists in this conversation for me, I will tell you personally I was afraid,” Foxx said.

The FOP said they were not aware of any white nationalists at their demonstration.