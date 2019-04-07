



A suburban Chicago cheerleading team with special abilities is getting a special honor. For the first time ever the Allstar Wildcats Special Needs Cheer Team will join the Special Olympics Division at the World Cheerleading Championship.

CBS 2 Photojournalist Alfredo Roman caught up with the team as they practiced their big routines.

There are 16 girls on the team, who range from 12 years old to 22 years old, who will be competing.

The competition is April 24 through April 26 in Florida.

The team is about halfway to its fundraising goal to pay for travel costs, with more than $10,000 donated on its GoFundMe page.