Chicago (CBS) — The bond for a Wheaton man accused of murdering his brother-in-law was set at $3 million Monday, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Pi Lat, 38, has been charged with first degree murder for the death of 39-year-old A Bawi Sunday.

Lat allegedly stabbed Bawi with two knives while he slept in their apartment.

Wheaton police arrived at Lat’s residence in the 1300 block of North Main Street around 6:30 a.m. Monday after receiving two 911 calls – one from a neighbor and one from Bawi’s wife.

Officers found Lat standing near Bawi, who was in a pool of blood. Bawi was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

Lat is scheduled to appear in court May 6 for arraignment.