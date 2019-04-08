Chicago (CBS) — Two teens were stabbed during a home invasion in northwest suburban Sleepy Hollow Monday afternoon.

Police say around 12:30 p.m., a man entered the home in the 900 block of Saratoga Parkway through an open front door. He attacked, sexually assaulted and stabbed the 19-year-old woman who was home and stabbed her 17-year-old brother who tried to defend her.

The teens went down the street to a neighbor’s home and called police.

The subject went to another house nearby and had a confrontation with two people there before he headed north on foot toward the intersection of Carrington Drive and Randall Road.

The subject was tased and is now in police custody.

Sleepy Hollow Police Chief James Linane said the investigation is moving quickly, but police have not determined the motive for the attack. They have not ruled out drugs or alcohol being involved.

“The Village of Sleepy Hollow is a very, very safe community. We have very low crime rates. For this to happen is highly unusual,” Linane said.

The 17-year-old was airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital but said both teens are expected to recover.