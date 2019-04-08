



R. Kelly fans paid up to $100 a ticket to watch him sing for 28 seconds.

Kelly belted out the first few lyrics of his hit song “Bump and Grind” at a club in downstate Springfield Saturday night.

After singing, Kelly spent an hour with fans dancing and taking pictures.

Kelly asked the media “to take it easy” on him before a Springfield event Saturday.

The embattled R&B singer posted a video on Instagram saying, “this is how I got to get paid right now.”

The 52-year-old faces aggravated sex abuse charges and has pleaded not guilty.