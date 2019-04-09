CHICAGO (CBS) — Last weekend’s warm weather brought with it a surge in Chicago’s street violence.

That has been Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s migraine. But by summer, it will be Lori Lightfoot’s burden.

CBS 2 political reporter Derrick Blakley is digging into what we know about Lightfoot’s plans for summer safety.

As temperatures soared last weekend, so did the shootings. Between Friday and Sunday: 33 shot with six killed.

Another area where mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot has promised change.

“I am going to be a leader that supports the mission of keeping our citizens safe. I think that’s one of the most sacred obligations that a mayor has,” Lightfoot said.

She has already met with Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, planning to confront summer violence.

“So naturally, you’re going to see more visibility out there. Along the lakefront, parks, around the city. Any historical hot spot areas that we know usually draw people we don’t want to see out there, we’ll be in those locations,” Johnson said.

But he acknowledged that’s nothing new. So what is?

“The few things that will be different, we’ll share that with you in a couple of weeks,” said Johnson.

Sources said under Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, CPD will work more closely with federal law enforcement, rely more on data to make deployments and use mobile patrol squads to get ahead of troublemakers.

But aldermen want other changes.

“Making sure we have violence interrupters on the ground, things like Cease Fire that have worked in the past that we’ve gotten away from,” said Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th.)

“Until we start focusing on redeveloping communities and putting people to work, we will not be able to get a hold on this violence,” added Ald. David Moore (17th.)

And since Lightfoot called violence reduction her prime objective, there’s pressure to deliver.

“We have to make strides, absolutely. And since she’s made that her number one priority, she’s going to be watched,” said 7th ward Ald. Greg Mitchell.

He may be heading out of office but violence prevention is still a top priority for Mayor Emanuel. He will join Eddie Johnson at an anti-violence rally in Englewood Tuesday night.