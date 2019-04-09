



An Indianapolis man has been charged with killing a 35-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son last month in Gary, Indiana.

Darren “Duke” Taylor, 39, has been charged with four counts of murder and two counts of burglary in the shooting deaths of Temia Haywood and her son, Lavell Edmond.

Police found Haywood and her son dead of gunshot wounds in their home in the 6800 block of East 3rd Avenue in Gary around 8 p.m. on March 23.

According to court documents, Taylor and another man were seen on surveillance video entering and then leaving Haywood’s home around the time of the murders. Edmond’s sister also was home at the time of the shooting, but was not wounded. She had jumped out a bedroom window after hearing gunshots.

Edmond’s sister told police she had heard her mother on the phone earlier that night, and about 10 minutes later, heard a knock on their front door. She then heard a strange man’s voice, followed by gunshots, so she ran and hid in her room. She then heard her brother say, “Mom is shot.”

The sister jumped from her bedroom window, climbed over the neighbor’s fence, and hid until police arrived.

Edmond’s father later identified Taylor, his cousin, from video on the home’s surveillance system.

Other relatives told police that Haywood had been having a long-term affair with Taylor’s father, but had been trying to break up with him. According to police, Taylor’s father “would not let go of the relationship” and was the subject of a “no trespassing” order for Haywood’s home.

Police said Taylor’s father also identified him from surveillance video, but witnesses have not been able to identify the second man in the video.

Taylor was arrested Thursday night in Indianapolis, and was being held in the Lake County Jail on Tuesday.