(AP) — The maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting intends to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its appeal of a Connecticut court ruling that reinstated a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that had been filed by victims’ relatives.

Court documents filed Friday show that Remington notified the Connecticut Supreme Court of its plans to pursue an appeal with the nation’s highest court.

The gunman used a Bushmaster semi-automatic rifle to kill 20 first-graders and six educators in Newtown in 2012. A survivor and relatives of nine victims sued the Madison, North Carolina, gun-maker.

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, firearms training unit Detective Barbara J. Mattson, of the Connecticut State Police, holds up a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, the same make and model of gun used by Adam Lanza in the Sandy Hook School shooting, for a demonstration during a hearing of a legislative subcommittee reviewing gun laws, at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Conn.

A lower Connecticut court dismissed the lawsuit. The state Supreme Court ruled last month that Remington can be sued over how it marketed the rifle to the public.

