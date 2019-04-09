



Police in northwestern Indiana said a human foot found in a pond belongs to a missing Avon, Indiana woman.

The human remains were found Monday in a pond near I-65 and 109th Avenue. Avon police said the foot belongs to Najah Ferrell. She was reported missing weeks ago.

Authorities said her family knows of the search. Ferrell was last seen on March 15. Police recovered items belonging to Ferrell near I-65 and Lafayette Road. Her car was found on Michigan Road and 86th Street about a week later.

Ferrell had just started a job at Panera before her disappearance.

**NAJAH FERRELL UPDATE**

Our agency has been notified by Crown Point, IN Police of remains found that have been preliminarily identified as Najah Ferrell. We have investigators enroute at this time to further this investigation. Please be patient as we provide updates. — Avon Indiana Police (@AvonPolice) April 9, 2019

