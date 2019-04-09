Filed Under:Avon Indiana Police Department, Human Remains, missing woman, Najah Ferrell, Northwest Indiana, pond


CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in northwestern Indiana said a human foot found in a pond belongs to a missing Avon, Indiana woman.

The human remains were found Monday in a pond near I-65 and 109th Avenue. Avon police said the foot belongs to Najah Ferrell. She was reported missing weeks ago.

(Credit: Avon Indiana Police Department/Facebook)

Authorities said her family knows of the search. Ferrell was last seen on March 15. Police recovered items belonging to Ferrell near I-65 and Lafayette Road. Her car was found on Michigan Road and 86th Street about a week later.

Ferrell had just started a job at Panera before her disappearance.

 

This is a developing story.