CHICAGO (AP) — Austin Meadows homered and set a career high with four hits, Avisail Garcia connected against his former team and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 10-5 on Tuesday.

The Rays pounded Ervin Santana (0-1) and improved to 9-3, their best start in nine years. They also extended a club record by clinching their fourth straight series victory to start a season.

Meadows helped break open a game that lasted 3 hours, 56 minutes. He singled and scored in the first, hit a two-run drive in the second and added an RBI single during a two-run fourth in which Tampa Bay chased Santana. He also walked with the bases loaded in the ninth.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Ervin Santana throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Garcia smacked a solo homer in the second and finished with three hits, giving him five in the past two games. The White Sox opted not to offer him a contract in the offseason, parting ways after 5½ years, and he signed with Tampa Bay.

Brandon Lowe chipped in with a sacrifice fly in the first and a solo homer in the third. Charlie Morton (2-0) went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits.

Santana got tagged for seven runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings after the White Sox purchased his contract from Triple-A Charlotte. The two-time All-Star missed most of last season with Minnesota because of an injured right middle finger. He signed a minor league contract in February.

Yoan Moncada knocked a two-run homer in the third. Tim Anderson had two hits, including an RBI single in a three-run eighth. But with Chicago trailing by three, pinch-hitter Adam Engel struck out swinging at a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded to end that rally.

Tampa Bay Rays’ Austin Meadows hits a one-run single against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: 2B Joey Wendle (strained left hamstring) ran on a treadmill for the second straight day, manager Kevin Cash said. Cash also said 3B Matt Duffy (back/left hamstring) has been ramping up his rehab.

White Sox: Manager Rick Renteria had no timetable on when OF Jon Jay will return and said it’s a “safe bet” Jay will go on a rehab assignment before he is activated. Jay has been sidelined since last month because of a strained right hip that has caused pain in the groin area.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-0, 0.82 ERA) looks to continue his dominant start. He tossed three-hit ball over six scoreless innings at San Francisco last week after holding Houston to one run over five innings.

White Sox: RHP Reynaldo López (0-1, 10.00) tries to get on track after two shaky outings. He has allowed a combined 10 runs on 12 hits over nine innings against Kansas City and Seattle.

