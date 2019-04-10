CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed, and another was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Al Nagode said, shortly before 10 a.m., a group of at least four people was standing on the corner of Ohio Street and St. Louis Avenue, when a white or gray sedan pulled up. At least two gunmen got out of the car and began shooting.

Police are responding to an incident with multiple people shot in the 3400 BLK of West Ohio. PIO responding. Please make way for emergency vehicles and send any information anonymously via https://t.co/K9bDnEetmv pic.twitter.com/wvuOZcgwHV — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 10, 2019

At least 30 rounds were fired, and police said the shooters appeared to have been using handguns, but detectives are waiting for forensic tests to determine what type of weapons were involved.

Police and fire officials said two men, who both appeared to be about 19 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene. A man who appeared to be about 29 years old was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Nagode said it was too early to determine a motive for the shooting, but he said that corner is known for drug and gang activity.

“We have a gang conflict in this area, relative to an open-air drug market; specifically at this location. Right now, we believe it’s related to that; but again if this is personal in nature, or if it’s strictly related to the drug market, I can’t tell you,” he said.

Nagode said police officers who already were nearby at the time heard the shots, and pulled over a vehicle fleeing the scene. One of the victims was in that car.

Police are still searching for the shooters and their vehicle, and are checking nearby surveillance cameras to determine if the gunmen were caught on video.

Investigators did not have a description of the shooters.