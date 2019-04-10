CHICAGO (CBS)–Lake Michigan is a hot-spot in the summer to cool off, but dangerous waves claim the lives of beachgoers every year.

Alderman Joe Moore of the 49th Ward is putting together a task force of watery safety experts to help improve safety at Chicago beaches.

The drowning death of a teenager in Roger’s Park last summer prompted Moore to take action to reduce drownings in the lake.

The Chicago City Council and other city officials will consider 14 new recommendations Wednesday aimed at improving lakefront safety.