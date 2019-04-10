CHICAGO (CBS) — She’s already a social media sensation after tossing a dazzling curve ball for the ceremonial first pitch of a White Sox game last year, and now Sister Mary Jo Sobieck will be getting her own Topps baseball card.

Known as “Sister Strike,” she went viral last year when she bounced the ball off her bicep before throwing a perfect strike for the ceremonial first pitch at Marian Catholic High School Night at the White Sox game against the Royals last August.

Because of that heavenly pitch, Topps decided to honor the Marian Catholic High School teacher with a special baseball card, which will be released in July.

The image on the card is Sobieck pointing at home plate after her pitch. While her pitch might have surprised the White Sox crowd last summer, her talent is nothing new. She played softball, basketball, and volleyball in elementary school, high school, and college in Minnesota.

Sobieck was awarded $1,000 for appearing on the card. She plans to donate the money to a scholarship fund at her school.