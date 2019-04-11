Chicago (CBS) — Aurora police are searching for a man who stole two bags full of items an 8-year-old girl had used her birthday money to buy.

Police say the man captured in surveillance images walked away from the Round One Entertainment Center at the Fox Valley Mall Sunday with two shopping bags from the Justice store.

The bags were full of items purchased by an 8-year-old girl who used her birthday money to buy herself some nice things.

Anyone with information can call Aurora detectives at 630-256-5500 or the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers tip line at 630-892-1000. You can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.