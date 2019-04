A male body was recovered from Lake Michigan in Waukegan Thursday morning, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a harbor in the 0-100 block of East Madison Street where the body of a male subject was located on a rocky area near a pier.

The body was transported to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, where the investigation is ongoing.

A 16-year-old boy went missing in Lake Michigan off the coast of Waukegan in January.