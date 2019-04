CHICAGO (CBS)–A thief took off with a beer truck filled with Modelo Thursday morning after the driver pulled up to a Jewel in the South Deering neighborhood and left the keys inside with the doors unlocked, police said.

When the truck was recovered a short time later about 10 miles away in south suburban Calumet City, none of the beer had gone missing, according to police.

The thief, however, was nowhere to be seen.