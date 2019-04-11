



It’s #NationalPetDay!

Thousands of homeless pets in the Chicago area are in need of homes.

In honor of National Pet Day, here’s where to adopt your next dog or cat.

Tree House, 7225 N. Western Ave.

Anti-Cruelty Society, 169 W. Grand Ave.

PAWS Chicago, 1779 N. Clybourn Ave.

Lake Shore Animal Shelter, 25 N. May St.

ALIVE Rescue, 2227 W. Belmont Ave.

Chicago Canine Rescue, 5272 N. Elston Ave.

Red Door Animal Shelter, 2406 W. Lunt Ave.

Animal Care and Control, 2741 S. Western Ave.

Felines and Canines, 6379 N. Paulina St.

Harmony House, 2914 N. Elston Ave.