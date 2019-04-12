Chicago (CBS) — Two teen girls were shot Thursday afternoon in Waukegan, police said.

According to Waukegan police, officers responded around 5 p.m. to 8th Street and Prescott Avenue for reports of shots fired. The two female victims in their late teens had been shot and were in the street.

One of the girls is from Waukegan, and one is from Gurnee. Both were transported to hospitals for non-life threatening injuries and released.

Waukegan police are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department’s tip line at 847-360-9001.