CHICAGO (CBS) — “The Red Line,” a new Chicago-based miniseries is coming to CBS in a couple weeks, but you can catch a free screening Friday night.

The eight-part series is centered around three families affected by the death of an unarmed black gay doctor, after he is shot by a white police officer.

The show tackles themes of race, internal bias, and police brutality.

“The Red Line” debuts on CBS on April 28, but there will be a free screening at 6:30 p.m. Friday at St. Sabina Church. Seats are first come, first served.