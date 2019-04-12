



The 911 calls in the case of a grisly home invasion , stabbing and sexual assault in Sleepy Hollow have now been made public.

Police say a man sexually assaulted and stabbed a 19-year-old woman at her home in the west suburban town, stabbed her younger brother when he tried to protect her and then tried to force a neighbor to help him get away on Monday afternoon.

Fabian Javier Torres, 32, has been charged with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of attempted murder, seven counts of home invasion, two counts of attempted aggravated kidnapping, four counts of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated unlawful restraint and two counts of armed violence.

CBS 2 is only sharing parts of the calls because of the sensitivity of the crimes.

Several calls tell the story.

In the first a woman can be heard saying, “Oh my God. Oh my god. Are you OK? Please. Oh my God, sweetie. Who is it? DO you know?”

A neighbor called police after the 19-year-old victim ran to her house bleeding.

Police say the suspect, Torres, stabbed and sexually assaulted the teen after walking through the front door of their home. When her 17-year-old brother tried to stop him, police say Torres stabbed him too, in the face, head and chest.

Other neighbors called police when they spotted Torres walking through the neighborhood holding knives, asking some for rides.

Torres was later caught in a field.

Torres lives in the same neighborhood as the teens he’s accused of attacking.

He was on parole at the time.

Prosecutors say he planned and coordinated the attack for several days.

The morning of the attack, they say he went out and bought a knife, rope, duct tape, pepper spray and bear repellent.

If convicted of all 26 felony charges he faces, including attempted murder and sexual assault, Torres could spend the rest of his life in prison.