Chicago (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for the driver of a gray SUV that struck a man in a crosswalk in the Hermosa neighborhood last month.

According to police, a man using the crosswalk at Fullerton Avenue and Kildare Avenue around 1 p.m. on March 17. His left foot was hit by a gray, newer model Honda CRV.

The female driver is suspected of a hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.