CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago airports have canceled nearly 600 flights amid the snowy weather.

As of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, 534 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, and 46 flights have been canceled at Midway Airport.

Delays at O’Hare airport are averaging 43 minutes and over 38 minutes at Midway Airport.

This is a developing story.