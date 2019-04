Chicago (CBS) — Nayeli Duran-Rivera, 12, has been reported missing, Chicago police said.

She was last seen in the 4600 block of South Rockwell Street in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

She was wearing a pink Nike jacket with white stripes, blue jeans and black Puma closed toe sandals.

She is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.