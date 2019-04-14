Chicago (CBS) — As if the blowing snow wasn’t bad enough, lost luggage added insult to injury for hundreds of passengers at O’Hare, where travelers remarked that some airlines seemed unprepared for Sunday’s weather.

The baggage belts inside the airport are moving at a calm and collected pace. We can’t say the same for the travelers they belong to.

They’re waiting to be reunited with their luggage, but some have spent more time single file than on an airplane aisle.

Marlene Morrison says about three of the eight hours she spent at O’Hare Sunday included waiting to check with American Airlines personnel to locate her luggage.

American says their team will work as quickly as possible to reunite passengers with their bags.

Hundreds of flights were canceled due to weather conditions.

Travel on some roads proved difficult as well. In Lake County, blizzard-like conditions slowed cards.

In Gurnee and Grayslake, the slick and slippery conditions caused accidents.

Blowing snow on Lake Shore Drive was all part of the spring weather surprise.

The Mag Mile also looked snow-covered for quite a while.

Like many, Morrison will try to fly out Monday with her newly located luggage.